LiveHuge delays on the M62 between Brighouse and Elland as lorry catches fire
The M62 is closed westbound after a lorry caught fire.
There are delays of up to five miles in the area.
It has been closed westbound between J25 near Brighouse and J24 near Huddersfield due to the fire.
Emergency services are at the scene and Highways England has traffic officers on the way.
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:57
Only one lane of the M62 is now closed
A picture from the scene (photo: Samantha Smith)
“Avoid the M62 at all costs” - Homes under the Hammer star and former professional footballer Dion Dublin has posted an update from the M62
Delays in the area are now around 80 minutes
The closure is affecting bus services in the area
The road is not expected to reopen until at least 7pm
Highways England said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J25 near Brighouse and J24 near Huddersfield due to a lorry fire.
“Traffic is being temporarily help o the eastbound carriageway.
“Emergency services are in attendance, Highways England has Traffic Officers deployed to assist.
“Westbound traffic is being diverted off the M62 at J25.”