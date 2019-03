Motorists are being warned of traffic delays on the M1 this morning.

One lane is closed on the exit ramp on the M1 southbound at junction 40 of the A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett/Wakefield) due to a stalled car.

Reports say traffic is coping well, but lane one of two is closed as you head towards the roundabout.

There is also a small delay on the M1 southbound between junction 41 A650 (Carr Gate)