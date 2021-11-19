Lane closures and diversions as safety improvements begin along A1 at Darrington Interchange

A map outlining where the diversions are when closures are in place due to A1 Darrington Interchange improvement work - the red line showing the works are taking place.

Work to enhance the Darrington Interchange near junction 40 will start from Monday, November 22 with work expected to complete by January 2022, weather permitting.

The team will replace the central barrier over the bridge at the interchange, replace bridge joints and road studs, and will carry out resurfacing and waterproofing, all to improve safety.

National Highways Project Manager Michael Hoult said: “The Darrington Interchange is a vital section through Yorkshire and our essential work will ensure the carriageway and bridge is well maintained, protected from the weather and fit for the future.

“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, but I’d urge drivers to allow more time while we carry out these essential improvements.

”To enable work to be carried out safely, one carriageway on some dates will be closed overnight (between 9am and 6am) so we can safely set up, change, and take down the traffic management.

"At other times, throughout the day and night, traffic management and a lane closure in both directions will remain in place, as sections of central barrier will have been removed.

No overnight closures will be in place from Saturday, December 18 to Monday, January 3.

During overnight closures a fully signed diversion will be in place and this has been agreed in advance with the police and local authorities. Vehicles with wide loads over 3.25m will be unable to travel through the roadworks and need to use alternative routes.