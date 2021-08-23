M1 begins to reopen near Wakefield after incident with horses

Lanes have begun to reopen on the M1 around Carr Gate after horses got loose on the motorway.

By James Carney
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:12 pm
The M1 at Carr Gate. Picture by Highways England

An accident involving a number of vehicles was reported between Carr Gate and Flushdyke Interchange and police are on the scene.

National Highways Yorkshire said: "Wakefield The full closure has been lifted. A lane 4 and 3 closure will remain until the remaining spillage is clear.