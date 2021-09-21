M62 at Ferrybridge will close tonight as abnormal load is transported

Drivers are being urged to check their route tonight as part of the M62 will be closed as an abnormal load passes through Yorkshire to the West Midlands.

A 133-tonne vehicle, which will be carrying 50 metre-long beams set for a new bridge in the West Midlands, will start its journey from Darlington this afternoon.

It will then travel along the A66 and south on the A1 before joining the eastbound carriageway of the M62 at junction 32A at Ferrybridge.

Drivers can expect delays as the lorry then needs to cross the central reservation and travel the wrong way on the westbound carriageway of the M62 to junction 35, Langham.

It will then drive down the M18 to M62 westbound link road (the wrong way) and on to the M18 where it will cross back on to the correct side of the road and continue its journey to the Midlands via the M1.

To allow for it to cross the central reservation, the M62 east and westbound carriageways will be closed from 8pm from junction 33 at Ferrybridge to junction 26 at Goole.

The full road closures in place from 8pm tonight are:

-The M62 east and westbound from junctions 33 (Ferrybridge) to 36 (Goole)

-The M18 north and southbound from junction 7 (Langham) to 6 (Waterside)

Diversions will be in place.