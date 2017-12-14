M62 'carriageway defect' near Wakefield causes lane closure

A lane of the M62 has been closed near Wakefield while repairs are made to the carriageway.

Highways England has warned driver that one lane of the westbound carriageway at junction 30 is closed due to a 'carriageway defect'.

There is no time estimate for when the necessary repairs will be completed, but there are currently delays of around 15 minutes.

In an update on Twitter, the agency said: "We have one lane closed through the works on the M62 westbound within J30 (Wakefield) due to a carriageway defect.

"There are currently two lanes open past the scene. Expect delays and please plan ahead as lane closure may be on for some time."