M62 delays after vehicle overturned following crash

A still from a motorway CCTV camera showing traffic building on the M62 eastbound at junction 31 for Normanton at 6.40am today (Nov 16).

National Highways said one lane on the M62 eastbound is currently closed (6.43 am Nov 16) between junction 31 for Normanton and junction 32 for Pontefract/Castleford.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.15 pm and 7.30pm this morning.

National Highways tweeted at around 6.15am today: "#M62 eastbound J31 #Normanton to J32 #Castleford. We are en route to a collision which has resulted in an overturned vehicle. Lane 3 currently closed and traffic building. @WYP_RPU also aware."

National Highways tweeted at 7am: "Our Traffic Officers are preparing the vehicle on it's side in lane 3 with straps and will be using their 4x4 to put it back on it's wheels and move it to the hard shoulder. We will be stopping traffic briefly while we do this. Congestion back to J30 #Rothwell at the moment."

National Highways tweeted at 7.21am: "UPDATE - All lanes are now OPEN following this incident. The vehicle has been recovered. Delays should start to clear.