M62 reopens to all traffic following 'serious' collision at Ferrybridge

Traffic officers and police were rushed to the scene of the collision, close to junction 33 (Ferrybridge) shortly after midday.

All traffic in both directions was stopped temporarily to allow the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to land.

The westbound carriageway remained closed for several hours in the wake of the collision, and queues of more than three miles were reported.

The M62 has reopened at Ferrybridge, following a serious collision which saw the motorway closed to all traffic. Photo: Highways England

Highways England shared details of a diversion while the closure was in place, and advised people to avoid the area.