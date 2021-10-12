'More needs to be done to protect the children and families going to and leaving school' - Readers' give their thoughts on mandatory 20mph speed limits outside schools

It is only an advisory, decided upon on a case-by-case basis.

Research has found clear evidence that decreased traffic speeds reduce collisions and casualties.

Collisions happen less often and when they do happen there is less risk of fatal injury.

Currently there is no mandatory law that requires councils to implement 20mph (or less) speed limits on roads near to or around schools.

20mph speed limits introduced elsewhere across the UK have provided additional benefits including health benefits through increased walking and cycling, as well as quality of life and community benefits.

We asked readers if they think 20mph zones should be made mandatory outside all schools.

Here are a selection of their thoughts, taken from our Facebook and Twitter discussions:

Robert Matthew Mitchell said: "Yes I agree. It should be 20mph down all housing estates also. Kids play on the streets!"

Helen Moorhouse-Wetherill said: "Yes! 20mph and speed cameras. It’s so dangerous near most schools. More needs to be done to protect the children and families going to and leaving school!"

John Leonard said: "Be lucky to be able to drive at 20mph let alone get on the road when parents are dropping kids off. The way some of them abandon their cars, you're lucky if you're able to actually walk on a path."

Glen Saxton said: "All the towns and villages in the Scottish Borders are 20mph and not just outside schools. It’s amazing how much a better place it is for everyone."

Andrew Blake said: "Yes, but only on the condition that pupils are also made to accept more responsibility for their actions. Drive past any school or academy these days, and the number of pupils who either walk into the road without looking engrossed in their phones, or just playing chicken with cars is a joke."

Mark Thomas suggested: "Why not adopt the American way and have a flashing 20 at certain times of the day near the schools?"

Shirley Tinker added: "Yes it should be 20mp and no parking near the school."

Beverley Ann commented: "I think cars travel at 5mph because its congested at peak times anyway. Taking children to school is very dangerous these days though as there isn't enough parking spaces."

Ian Nineplan Brookes said: "Yes. With speed camera monitoring, in school times only."

Suzanne Elliott commented: "There should be but only during school time. Variable speed limits should be in place to safeguard the children during drop off and pick up times. The speed limits are ignored because they are so unnecessary the majority of the time."

John Coppinger said: "That's one place I wouldn't mind speed cameras, instead of the pointless ones that are just money grabbing."

Tosh Larkin said: "Try no parking as well. I can't get out of my street for cars double parking. What if the Fire Service or Ambulance needed to get in the street?

Tracy Chaos-Corleone added: "Yes, but also there should be bays or car parks for cars, as well as kids being taught by the parents, how to be safe near a road."

Jamie Oldroyd said: "It should be 20 at the start and end of school and 30 rest of the time. No need for it to be 20 and 9pm."

Tracy Chaos-Corleone said:" Yes, but also there should be bays or car parks for cars, as well as kids being taught by the parents, how to be safe near a road."

Jonny Farrar said: "How about bringing back the 'Green Cross Code' and teaching kids/teenagers about Road Safety and Awareness?"