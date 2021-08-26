There are major delays on the M62 due to the closure (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

West Yorkshire Police were called to concern for a man's safety, who was spotted on a bridge between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).

This was reported at 6am.

The road was closed in both directions as officers arrived at the scene.

The man is now safe and traffic is being released.

There are long delays in both directions due to the earlier closure and Highways England has warned drivers to avoid the area.