Police called to concerns for man's safety causing major delays on M62 near Huddersfield
A police incident closed the M62 in both directions near Huddersfield, causing major delays.
West Yorkshire Police were called to concern for a man's safety, who was spotted on a bridge between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).
This was reported at 6am.
The road was closed in both directions as officers arrived at the scene.
The man is now safe and traffic is being released.
There are long delays in both directions due to the earlier closure and Highways England has warned drivers to avoid the area.
Last updated: Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:20
Road reopen but delays expected for the next few hours
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to concerns over a man’s safety, who was spotted on a bridge between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).
The road was closed in both directions shortly after 6am.
The man is now safe, a police spokesperson said, and traffic is being released.
Closures now being removed but long delays remain
Traffic is beginning to be turned around by highways officers
Traffic officers have started turning around vehicles stuck behind the closure on the westbound carriageway.
Drivers should await instructions before turning.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area as delays build
There are major delays in both directions with at least seven miles of queuing traffic
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.