Motorists face delays on the M1 Northbound due to an accident this afternoon.

One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to the crash between two vehicles between junction 38 (A637) Huddersfield Road (Woolley/Huddersfield) to junction 39 (A636) Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar).

Lane one of three is closed

Delays are also being reported between junction 37 (A628) Whinby Road (Barnsley/Dodsworth) and junction 39 Denby Dale Road.

Traffic is predicted to return to normal by 5.30pm.