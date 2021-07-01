Repair work on M62 bridge between Wakefield and Leeds completed - but lane closures remain after similar fault found n Ouse Bridge
Repair work on a busy M62 bridge has been completed, less than 24 hours after a fault was identified in the structure.
Engineers were rushed to the scene of the bridge over the River Calder, near Wakefield yesterday, after a fault was identified with the expansion joints on the bridge carrying the eastbound carriageway.
Two of three lanes were closed between junction 30 (Rothwell) and junction 31 (Normanton) while engineers inspected the affected joints.
But Highways England has now confirmed that repair work on the bridge has been completed.
Following overnight work on the structure, all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.
However, a lane closure remains in place at the Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden, after a similar fault was identified.
The hard shoulder and one lane remain closed at the bridge, while repair works are carried out.
These closures are not expected to cause delays.