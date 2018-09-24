This is how you can claim compensation if your train journey was delayed this summer

Rail passengers who travelled on Northern services earlier this year may be eligible for compensation, under a new scheme launched by the train operator.

Northern will be introducing an additional compensation scheme for customers who travelled three or more days a week in April, May or June 2018 but who did not have a season ticket.

The new scheme, which will be available next month, was announced earlier today by Transport for the North and will provide compensation for disrupted rail services between April 1 and June 30.

To be eligible to claim, there are several requirements that passengers must meet; they must have travelled during April, May, June, they must have travelled three or more days a week on their chosen route, they must have travelled on eligible routes, they must not have had a season ticket during that time, and they can show evidence of having travelled during those months.

The scheme will go live on Tuesday, October 9. To help customers register their compensation claims, Northern will be providing a website where customers can register details of their claims can be entered.

Mark Powles, Commercial Director at Northern, said: “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers by the disruption to their rail services earlier this year.

“We already have a compensation scheme in place for our season ticket holders, now, in partnership with Transport for the North, we will be introducing a further scheme for regular travellers who made three or more journeys during April, May or June.”

Until the compensation website goes live, Northern is asking customers to check its website for further updates. People can claim for compensation until Tuesday, December 4.

Customers have also been reminded about the Delay Repay scheme which provides compensation for customers who are delayed by 30 minutes or longer on their journey.

This scheme will be improved by December to compensate Northern customers who experience delays in of more than 15 minutes.

For more information, and to check details of eligible routes, please visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/season-ticket-compensation.