Two lanes on the M1 have been closed due to a truck fire.

Cameras show lanes one and two (of three) are closed due to a lorry fire that occured on the hard shoulder.

Traffic is slow after the fire service closed the lanes for safety as smoke is blowing over the lane to Lofthouse Tunnel southbound.

The lanes leading to the tunnel have been closed along with the carriageway on the northbound, sending traffic off at the exit to rejoin at the entry slip road.