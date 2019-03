Around a dozen caravans have set up camp in the car park by a Castleford pub.

The travellers arrived at the Castlefields pub overnight on Thursday.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and Streetscene at Wakefield Council, said: “We became aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers at Castlefields Car Park in Castleford on Friday (March 29).

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them as quickly as possible from the site.”