Travellers site appeal is postponed

An inquiry into a proposed travellers site in Stanley has been put back until year next year.

The proposed site at Castle Gate was turned down by Wakefield Council in 2017 but the applicant then lodged an appeal to have the decision overturned.

A five-day independent inquiry was meant to begin on Tuesday for a final decision to be made, however, the applicant has submitted new evidence to back his appeal and so the matter has been adjourned until May 14, 2019.

The application was to build six pitches each with a mobile home and touring caravan, and a children’s play area, on land between Castle Gate and the M62.

More than 200 people objected to the plans.

A similar application was submitted in 2012 and subsequently turned down following an appeal.