Travellers site plans to be reviewed

Residents are being urged to make their voces heard when a public inquiry is launched into a controversial travellers site.

Wakefield Council’s planners last year rejected the application to create six pitches, off Castle Gate in Stanley.

But after the applicant lodged an appeal, the planing inspectorate will now conduct the inquiry to either uphold the council’s decision, or have it overturned. More than 200 objections were raised by residents. The inquiry begins at the town hall on Wood Street on Tuesday, from 10am and is expected to last for five days.

Campaigner Vikki Stansfield said: “We would like as many people to go that are able to.

“Obviously it is hard for a lot of people that work but if they can it would be great.”

Similar plans were thrown out by the planning inspectorate in 2012.