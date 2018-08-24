Treat yourself: Menus released for Wakefield’s first restaurant week

Wondering what’s being cooked up for restaurant week? Well wonder no more, because the menus have been released.

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week, which has been organised by Wakefield BID, features dozens of dishes at discount prices.

Casa Loca, on Providence Street.

The week aims to celebrate Wakefield’s impressive selection of independent restaurants and encourage people to try something new.

Lunch menus start from just £5 and dinner deals include two courses for £10 and three for £15.

Elizabeth Murphy, manager of Wakefield BID, urged people to try something new.

She said: “You can go into any town or city and get the same restaurants providing the same food. This is your chance to try something different. Treat your friends and your family and your colleagues, and then why not come back?”

Jenny Thompson, owner of Robatary and Qubana, said: “It’s time someone started to shout loudly about what Wakefield has to offer.”

Eight restaurants have released menus for the big week.

British brasserie Iris is offering a two- and three-course dinner menu which features options such as braise ox tail with smoked mash, caramelized onion and potato pie, and handmade ring doughnuts with fresh cherries and vanilla ice cream.

Embark on your own Greek adventure at Delphi, where authentic Greek foods include beef and pork Keftedes, Lamb Kleftico, vegetarian moussaka and a range of lunchtime taster platters.

Catalonian-style restaurant Qubana will offer a duo or trio of daily special tapas and sides, as well as vegetarian and meat lunchtime tasting platters for just £5.

At Casa Loca, Mexican fans can treat themselves to tortilla chips, pork or beef ribs and, of course, salted caramel and chocolate churros.

For contemporary Thai cuisine, look no further than Tếêt, whose special offers include tom yum mushrooms, grilled pork marinated in soy sauce and chicken massaman curry.

Fancy something classically Yorkshire? The Grill Pit’s lunchtime menu offers a cheeseburgers, pulled pork nachos and “posh” hotdogs, while their evening menu features breaded garlic king prawns, steak flatbreads and sticky toffee pudding.

Visit Robatary to sample the tastes of the Pacific, with Yaki Soba and Gumbo on offer for lunch and Vegetable Gyoza, cauliflower steak and Malaysian coconut curry on offer for dinner.

Debenhams Restaurant are also honouring restaurant week - simply wish the staff a “happy restaurant week” to be entitled to 20 percent off your bill.

To view the full menu, click here or go to www.wakefieldbid.co.uk/events/40-wakefield-city-restaurant-week.

There’s still time to sign your restaurant up to take part. Interested parties should email info@wakefieldbid.co.uk.