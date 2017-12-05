Trials for Yorkshire’s national football team

Football players interested in playing in ‘international’ tournaments are being invited to take part in trials this weekend for the newly-formed Yorkshire team.

Only founded in July, and based at Hemsworth, the Yorkshire International Football Association (YIFA) is hoping to build a side capable of competing in the CONIFA Official Euros and World Cup.

CONIFA - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - is a football association for regions and states not recognised by FIFA, football’s governing body.

Teams playing under CONIFA include Greenland, Tibet, Darfur and Zanzibar.

The Yorkshire team is expected to make their debut in late January against the Isle of Man’s national team.

But the match will be a far cry from the hallowed turf of Wembley, with the home games to be played at Hemsworth Miners’ Welfare FC’s Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium.

Player trials will take place at the ground this weekend, under the guidance of team coach Michael Long, the former Horbury Town manager. Long has lived most of his life in the Wakefield area and has played for both Ossett Town and Albion, as well as Nostell Miners’ Welfare, Pontefract Collieries and Glass Houghton Welfare before moving on to Horbury Town.

Head coach for the Yorkshire team is Ryan Farrell, who played for Ossett Albion earlier this season and is also a lead coach at Bradford City FC’s academy.

The management teams say that there has already been plenty of interest from players, but anyone can attend the trials this Sunday, December 10 starting at noon.

And for those just wanting to show support for the team, replica Bonusprint-sponsored shirts are available to buy, along with T-shirts, tracksuit tops, hoodies and Polo shirts from the website www.godzownsports.com/product-category/yifa