Tributes paid to charity volunteer who was the ‘perfect mum’

A charity volunteer who touched the lives of thousands of people in Wakefield over 60 years working in her community has died.

Anne Pattison started volunteering aged 10 at Lofthouse Methodist Church and moved to Ossett with husband Tony in 1968, where she lived on Mapplewell Drive for the rest of her life.

Daughter Samantha O’Brien said: “She was the perfect mum. She was always there when we needed her and we would never hide anything from her. She always offered perfect support to me and my children.

“Everyone felt she was their best friend and I am really touched that she could make people feel so special and important. I’m honoured that she was able to make people feel that way.

“I just hope me, my brother, and children can carry on her generous ways in her memory.” She trained as an assistant coach at Ossett gymnastics club in the 1970s and organised a community group for women called the Young Wives.

They arranged events in Ossett and raised thousands for charity.

She spent 25 years at the Priory Players and other local dramatic groups, designing and creating the costumes for all the productions.

She leaves behind her daughter Samantha, 45, and son Simon, 36, as well as son-in law Keith, 46, and four grandchildren – Libby, 20, Grace, 18, William, 13, and Kitty, 5.

Her funeral will take place at noon October 1 at St Michael’s Church, Westgate, and then 1pm at Wakefield Crematorium.