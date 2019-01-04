Tributes paid to ‘lovely lady’ knocked down in Pontefract

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was knocked down by a minicab in Pontefract and died from her injuries shortly before Christmas.

Police named the 55-year-old woman as Caroline Greatorex and shared a picture released by her family.

Readers left tributes to Ms Greatorex on Facebook, with Danny Williams describing her as a “lovely lady”.

Kerry Ciftci, Ms Greatorex’s niece, thanked friends and family for their support and said: “It was my auntie she was my best friend and just like a sister to me.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, a beautiful lady both inside and out. As a family we are finding it so hard to come to terms with.”

Laura Philmore said: “Very sad, my thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Mandy Tye paid tribute and said: “Life is certainly not fair to take a truly amazing women like (Ms Greatorex)”, and Pete Wiseman said: “Heard many nice things about this lady, thoughts with her family and friends.”

Ms Greatorex was struck by a Honda Accord private hire vehicle in Friarwood Lane on the morning of Saturday, December 1.

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on Friday, December 21.

Now officers are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at the junction with Southgate at around 6.45am.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a lady has lost her life.

“Although we have previously asked for the public’s help with this I would again like to appeal to anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the involved vehicle before the collision, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, quoting log 362 of December 1, 2018.