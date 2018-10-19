Tributes paid to stalwart of club who died after Knottingley crash

TRIBUTES have been paid to a stalwart of a miners’ welfare club who died after his mobility scooter was involved in a collision with a car in Knottingley.

Harry Hogg, 84, had previously been a miner at Kellingley Colliery and visited the Kellingley Social Club every day.

It is understood he had been on his way to a gym in Knottingley at about 6.43am on Friday when his mobility scooter was in a collision with a green Land Rover Discovery on a slip road opposite Spurriers Avenue, between the A645 Pontefract Road and the A162 Great North Road.

Club steward Paul Green said: “Harry was a very close and dear friend to me.

“I would like to pay tribute to him in every way.

“His life revolved around this club.”

Mr Green said Mr Hogg’s death had left everyone who knew him hugely shocked and saddened.

He said: “His involvement in this club over the last 50 years has been immense.

“Only last week we changed a radiator, it was quite heavy, it was a big, two-metre one.

“Harry was trying to help carry it. We said, ‘You can’t do that, you’re 84’, but that’s the character he was.

“You could never fall out with him.

“He was just such a lovely, lovely character.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the crash and would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the time leading up to the collision.

No arrests have been made at the time of going to print.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCET via 101 or use the contact us options of the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 13180510120.