Tributes to paid to teenager who died in horror crash

A teenager who died in a crash at the weekend has been described as "the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl" by her family.

Autumn Hughes, 19, from the village of Burton Salmon, died following the collision on Saturday.

She was driving a grey Ford Fiesta near to another Ford Fiesta, which was black with a white roof, on Burton Common Lane, heading towards Burton Salmon, at about 7.15pm.

The grey Fiesta then collided with a gate post near a cricket club. Emergency services attended, but she died at the scene.

Her family today (Tuesday) released a statement paying tribute to her.

"Autumn was the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl, with a personality impossible to forget, " the statement said.

"She will be missed always and will remain forever in all of our hearts. We love you to the moon and back, Aut."

Police today issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01609 643185, quoting reference 12180187078.