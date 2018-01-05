Trio awarded in New Year’s Honours list

A civic society leader, celebrated playwright and education support officer from the district have been named on the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Writer and director John Godber will receive an OBE for services to the arts, Wakefield Civic Society president Kevin Trickett will be awarded an MBE for services to the community and Andrew Bromley, international student support officer at Sheffield Hallam University, will receive a BEM for services to higher education.

John Godber

Mr Godber, born in Upton, trained as a drama teacher at Bretton Hall College and later became head of Drama at Minsthorpe, where he had previously attended school.

He became artistic director of Hull Truck Theatre Company in 1984, taking it from bankruptcy to a new £15m home in 2010.

And since 2011, he has been the creative director at Theatre Royal Wakefield and run the John Godber Company with his playwright wife Jane.

Double BAFTA winner Mr Godber, whose plays tour across the UK, said: “It’s still business as usual. I’m doing the same as I was yesterday but it is lovely to be honoured and to get national recognition.”

Andrew Bromley

Mr Trickett has been a dedicated supporter of the civic society for more than 27 years and has been president since 2002.

He said: “I was surprised and thrilled by the honour in recognition of my work with the society.

“Sixteen years nearly I have been president now and over that time the committee and I have turned it into something much bigger and more active than it used to be.”

Mr Bromley’s role sees him welcome and support around 4,000 international students at the university each year.

The former Knottingley High School and Pontefract New College pupil said: “It is absolutely incredible to be honoured, totally unexpected.

“I am just doing a job I love every day, welcoming new students to Sheffield and the UK and it’s a pleasure to be recognised.”

David Earnshaw, a chairman at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, which runs four academies in the district, was also included in the honours list. He is to be made a CBE for services to education.