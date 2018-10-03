Trust supports Rovers Foundation

Featherstone Rovers Foundation, the official charity for Featherstone Rovers RLFC, has received a £1,000 grant from Moto Community Trust.

The grant will support the refurbishment of the learning facility based at The LD Nutrition Stadium, by purchasing new ICT equipment to support the community engagement projects the charity runs.

The Moto in the Community Trust was launched in 2005 as a grant-making charity, supporting various local groups and national charities. Funds raised by the charity are distributed back into local communities through grants like this, to support the activities the Foundation delivers.

Amy Hardman, head of community development at the Foundation, said: “With the Moto Community Trust’s support we have been able to purchase six new computers for our unique learning facility here at the stadium. The current IT equipment is over 10 years old and therefore causes frustration for our learners, so this new equipment means we will no longer be limited by the type of activities we can deliver in the future, giving us more opportunity to inspire our learners.”