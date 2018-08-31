TV actress returns to the city to support her sister’s new venture

A HOMEGROWN actress returned to the city to support her sister and open a new children’s play cafe in the Ridings Shopping Centre.

Katherine Kelly attended the launch event of The Den, a new kids’ play area and cafe owned by her sister, Grace.

Katherine, who went to school in Wakefield is best known for her role as Coronation Street’s Becky McDonald, and has also hjad roles in period drama Mr Selfridge, Doctor Who spin-off Class and crime series Happy Valley.

She said: “I’m so proud of Grace for all she’s achieved.

“Grace has always had a talent for performance and looking after children.

“At The Den she has combined her two passions. I love her concept of sing-alongs, characters and interactive play.

“Because the programme is seasonal and event driven, it’s ever-changing which means you can go back again and again. My kids love it.”

The Den features craft sessions, sing-along sessions and story sessions for children, and space for parents to relax while they play.

The centre’s cafe provides drinks and light snacks for parents and children alike, and the unit has its own bathroom and baby change facilities.

Grace said: “Combining my two passions, working with children and performing, seemed the perfect opportunity.

“I wanted to provide a warm and friendly environment for the local community, a unique space where grown-ups can meet up and relax over a cuppa while their children have fun.”

The Den describes itself as “a play space with a difference” and is designed for children aged five and under, with a separate play zone for babies.

The new children’s play area has seen a surge of visitors and a string of glowing reviews since it opened during the summer.

Customers praised the low prices, “brilliant” selection of toys and friendly staff.

For more information about the play centre and up-to-date opening times, visit their website at www.thedenridings.com