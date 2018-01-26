Twenty-four-hour garage proposal

service station owners are seeking planning permission to open 24 hours a day.

Whinney Moor Service Station, at the side of the A642 on Horbury Road, is currently allowed to operate between 6am and 10pm daily but the applicant MRH UK Ltd, is hoping to extend that to round-the-clock.

As part of the plans, the applicant wants to install a ‘night hatch’ so customers can be served outside during the hours of 11pm and 5am each day. The filling station is surrounded by a combination of both residential and commercial properties.

A statement written on behalf of the company, reads: “The purpose of the proposal is to fulfil MRH’s evolving customer demands and business requirements in line with a modern facility.”

If approved, the car-wash facilities would be available from 8am to 8pm daily.