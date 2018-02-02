Twenty-four hour gym in Wakefield shuts down

A Wakefield gym 'open 24 hours' has closed.

A sign on the door of Anytime Fitness Wakefield, based in the Merchant Gate complex close to Westgate Railway Station, states that it is 'closed until further notice'.

Anytime Fitness

A chain and padlock is fixed over the door handles.

In a statement issued to The Express, the company said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Anytime Fitness Wakefield has now closed.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"All members will be receiving an email and letter with more details shortly."