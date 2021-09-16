This Longines watch is suspected to have been stolen.

The watch, ring and bracelet were recovered with other items when police attended a car boot sale in the Wakefield area last month after receiving a report of stolen goods being sold.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and were later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

If you believe these items are yours then please contact PC 2261 Doherty at Wakefield Police on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

This ring is suspected top have been stolen

The crime reference is 13210392925.