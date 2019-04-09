Two arrests after ram raid and police pursuit in Normanton

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a ram raid in Normanton last night.

Police were called to an address at California Drive, Normanton, at about 9pm on Monday, April 8, following reports that a vehicle had been used to force entry to a property.

In a tweet, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared a photo of a silver Subaru Forester and said: "This vehicle did a ram raid and made off from us.

"After a short pursuit the occupants were caught with the help from our divisional colleagues."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a suspect vehicle had been located in Castleford a short time later.

Two males, aged 22 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both males remain in custody for questioning and enquiries remain ongoing.