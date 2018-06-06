Two children from Castleford, aged 12 and 13, taken to hospital after taking deadly ecstasy pills

Two children who were taken to hospital after it was suspected they had taken potentially-deadly ‘Snapchat’ ecstasy pills were from Castleford.

West Yorkshire Police had put out a warning on Tuesday about the pills after they were linked to two deaths and more than a dozen people falling ill at a music festival on the south coast.

They have confirmed that two girls, aged just 12 and 13, were taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of Tweets, they said: “At around 4.42pm yesterday afternoon (05/06) officers stopped a group of teenagers in the Smawthorne Lane area of Castleford.

“Two girls aged 12 and 13 were arrested for public order offences and transported to hospital after it was suspected that they had taken an illicit substance. They are both currently in a stable condition under observation.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the substance. A 13-year-old boy from the Castleford area was also later arrested in connection with drugs related offences.”

Illicit drug makers often press pills into shapes resembling famous logos or brands, making potentially deadly substances appear innocuous or attractive to young people.

In this case, they have the logo of the social media site, Snapchat, printed on them.

“We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs,” West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter.

“Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people.

“Any person offered drugs refuse & report via 101 or crime stoppers 0800 555111.”