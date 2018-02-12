Two injured after Sunday night crash

Two drivers were left injured following a smash in Wakefield.

The vehicles collided on Doncaster Road early on Sunday evening and left the road closed for more than an hour.

It happened shortly after 5.45pm close to the junctions with Dunbar Street and Agbrigg Road.

A bronze-coloured VW Passat was involved, as was a grey Audi A4.

Pictures from the scene show one of the cars is badly damaged at the front, with debris strewn across the road.

The police and ambulance service were in attendance and both drivers were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was re-opened by 7.20pm.