A MAN and a woman were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Upton near Pontefract this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Wrangbrook Lane at Upton just after 7.30am today. (Mon Feb 19)

Police have closed Wrangbrook Lane between Dale Lane roundabout and the junction with Sheepwalk Lane.

Police said a man and a woman were seriously injured in the crash, which involved a VW Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa,