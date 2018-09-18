Two Wakefield girls through to Young Driver Challenge final

Two young girls will be competing in the national final of a driving contest - despite being several years away from getting a licence.

Lucy Airstone, 11, from Alverthorpe, and Ellie Rowley, 16, from Stanley, will be among 40 young people aged between 10 and 17 who will take part in the Young Driver Challenge 2018.

The pair will be put through their paces on a variety of driving skills and manoeuvres, including parallel parking, emergency stops, steering, judgement and positioning.

Lucy, a pupil at Outwood Grange Academy, and Ellie, who attends Wakefield College, won their places after being judged during one of their lessons at the Young Driver venue in Leeds.

Lucy, whose brother Jack made the final in 2017, said: “Young Driver lessons are great fun. I was really excited when I first drove. I think it is a brilliant opportunity to learn to drive in proper cars, in a safe environment, and not having to worry about traffic.

“I was amazed when I found out that I had qualified, as I have only had four lessons. This really is an amazing opportunity.”

Ellie added: “I’ve had eight lessons with Young Driver, and although I was nervous being behind the wheel for the first time, it is a lot of fun and I think it will really help me when it comes to getting on the road at 17.

“I feel like I have a lot of driving skills under my belt and will therefore be able to focus more on other road users rather than what to do with my feet.”

Young Driver provides pre-17 driving tuition, with the aim of encouraging youngsters to be safer drivers, by helping them master the skills off-road at a younger age. The competition will place on September 22 in Gloucestershire. Lucy will be competing in the 10-13 years category while Ellie will be in the 14-16 years category.

Visit www.youngdriver.com for more information.