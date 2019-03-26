Uninsured driver ran a red traffic light in Wakefield

An uninsured driver was pulled over by police after failing to stop for a red light in Wakefield this morning.

The driver was pulled over by police after failing to stop for a red traffic light.

Following further checks, it was discovered that the driver was uninsured, and the vehicle was seized.

The incident happened at the M1 exit slip road at Junction 40 of the M1, close to Ossett.

In a tweet, West Yorkshire Police said: "M1 Exit Slip Road at Junction 40. Vehicle stopped after failing to comply with a red traffic light.

"Driver then found not to be insured. Vehicle seized driver reported."