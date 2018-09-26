Unity Hall will host Wakefield Business Conference

Wakefield Business Conference has unveiled its speaker line-up.

The 2018 conference will take place at Unity Hall on Wednesday, October 3 as part of Wakefield Business Week.

With a focus on the growth and prosperity of the Wakefield district, the free conference which is now open for registrations will host four key seminars throughout the day.

Kick starting the conference is Andrew McPhillips, chief economist for the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. Andrew, who is responsible for research output and ensuring that the best evidence and economic thinking informs policy proposals, will consider Wakefield’s role within the growth of the Northern Powerhouse.

The vision of the Wakefield district will then be addressed by Paul Swinney, head of policy and research at the Centre for Cities. He is a national commentator and author on the performance of city economies. Paul will speak about what positive growth looks like and how Wakefield could achieve this.

‘What Role can Local Business Play in Accelerating District-wide Growth?’ will be the focus of the third seminar of the day.

This key event will look at how businesses can be equipped with the knowledge, messages and tools to promote a collective vision for Wakefield whilst also differentiating their organisation from the competition.

‘Rethinking Yorkshire – Rethinking Wakefield?’ is a place making seminar intended to inform discussion around the Wakefield district in the context of the much wider urban Yorkshire. Having just 15 minutes to present their thoughts on the subject, four speakers will take to the stage before the panel and delegates move to The Establishment to continue the debate.

Martin Hathaway, managing director at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We certainly have an interesting line-up planned for the 2018 conference. Not only will this complement the many events hosted throughout Business Week but it will also create lively discussion, debate and inform our thinking around district-wide growth.”

Building upon the success of the 2017 conference 24 exhibitors will showcase their products and services to more than 300 delegates who are expected to attend across the day.

There will be six workshops delivering practical skills and information to take home and apply to business, as well as networking opportunities.

The event, which is hosted by Mid Yorkshire Chamber in partnership with Wakefield Bondholders, is sponsored by NGC Networks.

It is now in its eighth year and is at the heart of Wakefield Business Week, which runs from October 1 to 5.

Wakefield Business Week is delivered by Wakefield First. The initiative plans to create a platform for celebrating business success, bringing companies and individuals together to connect and collaborate.

For more details and to register your free delegate place, see www.wakefieldbusinessconference.co.uk.

For Wakefield Business Week information see www.wakefieldfirst.com/business-week-2018/.