UPDATED: Five killed after car hit tree in Leeds: Inquests opened and adjourned

INQUESTS into the deaths of five people including three children who lost their lives when a car ploughed into a tree in Leeds have been opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother, Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robert 'Robbie' Meerun, 24, and Anthoney Armour, also 24, all died after the crash involving a Renault Clio in Stonegate Road in Meanwood, Leeds at 9.45pm on Saturday November 25.

Ellis (left) and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt

Detective Inspector Andrew Naismith of West Yorkshire Police, told Wakefield Coroner's Court today (Mon Dec 11) that emergency services received a call just before 10pm on Saturday November 25 to a report of a road traffic collision on Stonegate Road.

Det Insp Naismith said the incident involved a Renault Clio, which had been reported stolen from outside the Wilkinson store at The Arndale shopping centre in Headingley.

The officer said the Clio was the only car involved in the collision.

Det Insp Naismith told the hearing that three "juvenile fatalities" were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Darnell Harte

The officer said the two adults who died were found on the pavement.

Senior Coroner David Hinchliff said provisional reports from post mortems revealed multiple injuries as the cause of death for all five people.

Mr Hinchliff was told there would be no need for further post mortem examinations and he issued burial and cremation certificates, which mean the families will be able to proceed with funeral arrangements.



The Thornton-Kimmitt brothers were from the Tinshill Mount in Tinshill, Leeds; Darnell Harte was from Miles Hill Street in the Potternewton area, Mr Armour was from Ebor Place, Hyde Park, and Mr Meerun was from St Mary's Close, Potternewton..

Robert Meerun

Mr Hinchliff adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing all five deaths by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday. (Dec 13)