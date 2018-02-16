Upset after series of thefts from roof of village community centre

Staff at a village community centre say they are fed up after a series of thefts from the building.

The committee that runs the Kinsley and Fitzwilliam Learning and Community Centre say lead has been stolen from the roof of the property, on Wakefield Road, Kinsley, on three separate occasions since Christmas.

Peter Taberner, vice chair and treasurer of the centre’s management committee said: “The thefts have caused a great amount of stress to both the management committee and staff alike.

“These crimes have resulted in a huge loss to the centre’s finances. The centre has been open for twenty years and has never suffered this amount of damage before.

“It is run by and for the local community, offering adult education, a community cafe, a large and successful nursery, and dance and keep fit programs, so we find it unbelievable that anyone would want to cause this amount of damage.”

Mr Taberner said the most recent theft took place over February 2 and 3 and involved the centre’s Red Roof Nursery. Damage to the nursery’s roof caused water to pour into and flood the building.

Police said they are investigating information about break-ins around the Kinsley and Fitzwilliam areas.

Inspector Paul Sullivan said they were carrying out operations in the area and urged people to contact them about break-ins, claiming many were going unreported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.