Urgent recall issued by Tesco, Aldi and Nisa after METAL found in sausage rolls

Pastry products sold at major supermarkets are being urgently recalled following the discovery of metal in some items.

Tesco, Aldi and Nisa stores stocked the faulty goods and have now asked anyone who purchased them to return the products as soon as possible.

Sausage rolls

Pieces of metal wire have been found in some pastry products, which are made by the company Addo Food Group, across the UK.

Favorites such as sausage rolls, chicken tikka pasties and chicken and mushroom pies with use-by dates between June 4 and 12 are the products thought to be affected.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Addo Food Group is recalling batches of chilled pastry products, including sausage rolls, pasties, pastry pies and slices because of potential contamination with small pieces of metal wire.

"The products affected are own branded products produced for Aldi, Nisa, and Tesco and branded products produced under the Walls and Millers brands.

"The retailers affected are also conducting their own recalls."

For the full list of affected products, visit the Food Standards Agency website by CLICKING HERE.