Valentine's Day surprise for Pontefract couple who win £25k dream wedding

Love is truly in the air for one couple, who have won a £25,000 dream wedding.

Nikki Chadwick, 27, and her fiance Kieran Rose, 28, from Pontefract had a Valentine's surprise when they were contacted about their win by UKBride today.

The treat came as the duo celebrated the birthday of their daughter Autumn Rose.

Nikki, who works to support domestic violence victims, said: "I truly cannot believe that I’ve won. It means the world to us and it’s come at such a good time!

"It’s Valentine’s Day, my daughter’s birthday and my partner and I have booked a week off work to spend some family time together. We’ll be celebrating our daughter’s birthday and the competition win in style all week."

Kieran, who works for the government, proposed to Nikki last September. He whisked her off to a restaurant where they shared their first date before popping the question in a quiet corner of a nearby bar.

The childhood sweethearts, who met at college at the age of 16, will tie the knot at Whitley Hall in Sheffield in July next year.

The prize draw win covers everything they will need for their day including a cake and photography, as well as a dream honeymoon.