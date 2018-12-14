Van driver smashes into stationary lorry on M1 while on his phone

Motorists are being warned about the danger of using a mobile phone while behind the wheel after this driver had a lucky escape.

The driver was in a white van which hit the back of a stationary lorry on the M1 between J38 at Woolley Grange and J39 at Durkar.

The front of the van was badly damaged and the windscreen was left shattered during the smash on Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit confirmed that the driver of the van has been charged and is due to appear in court.