Vets to create 80 jobs at new £5 million centre

Up to 80 staff are being recruited for a new £5 million, state-of-the-art animal centre at Wakefield.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals will be one of the largest and best-equipped animal centres in the UK when it opens its doors early in the New Year.

Currently nearing the end of construction, the centre, which is based in the city Paragon Business Park, will boast eight consulting rooms, five operating theatres, MRI and CT scanners, intensive care facilities along with a cutting-edge and all-digital imaging department.

A total of up to 80 staff will be employed at Paragon, including up to 18 referral vets and 32 nurses, while specialist services will include cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology and orthopaedic and soft tissue surgery.

Positions currently available include a diagnostic imager, internal medicine specialist, neurology specialist, oncology specialist and an ophthalmologist, as well as various nursing posts.

Ian Monteith, managing director of Paragon, said: “We are looking for the best possible people who, not only have the right skills and experience, but who will also fit into the ethos we want to create at Paragon.

“It is a significant and exciting opportunity for motivated, high calibre people to help shape something that has a very bright future for both the industry and for their own careers.

“Our philosophy is very much one of friendly co-operation between all members of staff, creating a pleasant, supportive and good-humoured atmosphere.”

Paragon is part of the vision of the Linnaeus Group, a buy-and-build company which invests in and supports 80-plus veterinary practices up and down the UK, including Dewsbury-based Calder Vets.

Calder’s existing referral teams, plus two ophthalmologists its Mirfield branch, will be transferring to Paragon as Calder moves to solely first opinion work.