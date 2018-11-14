Victory for Rudd Quarry campaigners as plans are rejected

Campaigners are celebrating after they helped block plans for a quarry to expand and move its operations closer to a primary school.

Hundreds of people in Normanton and Altofts were desperate for Rudd Quarry not to extend their operations onto green belt land on Newland Lane, as they claimed it would increase noise and traffic to intolerable levels.

Parents and teachers at Altofts Junior School wrote their own objections.

The quarry’s owners, Braithwaite Excavations, denied this and said that the move was vital for the building industry as it mines brick clay. The firm has operated at its current base since 1983.

But after nearly 300 objections from worried pupils at Altofts Junior School and interventions from Yvette Cooper MP and Wakefield Council leader Peter Box, the plans were rejected.

A letter from Ms Cooper, which was read out at a planning committee judging the application, said: “Noise, dust and the risk to air quality would make it harder for pupils and teachers to concentrate in school during such a vital stage in their development.

“I have been told that over 15 children who attend Altofts Primary School suffer with asthma, and one child who has a life-limiting respiratory illness which would be aggravated by the additional dust created by the extension of Rudd Quarry.

“It is also clear that the roads in their current state are not adequately equipped to deal with the heavy traffic that will be created by extending the quarry. The use of HGVs down a Newlands Lane entrance lane will make the area much more dangerous for many pedestrians.”

Speaking on behalf of Braithwaite, Philip Sherland said that expansion would protect builders’ jobs, adding: “Since the recession, the demand for bricklaying materials has increased dramatically. Material extraction is now at significant risk.

“(Council) officers that said that the HGVs will increase noise levels above what is permitted, but that is simply not the case.”

Coun Box urged the committee to “put people before profit”.

He said: “This would have a devastating impact on the community, its residents and its very large numbers of young children.

The proposal was unanimously turned down by the committee’s 12 councillors.