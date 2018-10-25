VIDEO: 270 degree cinema screen launches at Cineworld Castleford

Cineworld Castleford has premiered their new, immersive cinema technology.

ScreenX opened last night with an exclusive screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Watch the video above for a glimpse at the new technology.

ScreenX brings multi-projection cinema technology to Castleford, expanding the traditional cinema screen to the auditorium’s side walls to provide a fully-immersive, 270-degree viewing experience.

The cinema, at Xscape Yorkshire, was only the fourth in the UK to premiere the technology.

Chris Musgrave, general manager of Cineworld Castleford, said: “It really is something different to your usual cinema viewing.

“As it’s a new technology we are expecting more and more films to be released in this format. It gives filmmakers a real opportunity to add depth to the experience.”

Upcoming films expected to utilise the new technology include November’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Aquaman, which is due to be released in December.