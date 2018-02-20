Video captures 'breaking glass' ice phenomenon at Leeds reservoir

A natural phenomenon known as 'ice stacking' has been caught on camera at a Yorkshire lake.

John Keigley was stunned to spot ice on the surface of East Ardsley Reservoir breaking like glass during a recent visit.

Ice stacking at East Ardsley Reservoir

Ice stacking occurs when thin sheets of ice are blown across the water and break into shards on the shore.

The ice makes a hypnotic sound similar to glass shattering.

"I was just on a walk around the reservoir when I heard this bizarre noise," said 44-year-old sales manager John.

"I couldn't work out what it was at first, it sounded like glass shattering.

"It was totally surreal. I could see it was collecting at the side of the shoreline and I've never seen anything like it.

"It was such a great sound."

As warmer air blew across the brittle ice in the reservoir the covering began to move in large sheets.

The video then shows the ice forming into 'shard-like' sheets before melting.