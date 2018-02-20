Video captures 'breaking glass' ice phenomenon at Leeds reservoir

A natural phenomenon known as 'ice stacking' has been caught on camera at a Yorkshire lake.
John Keigley was stunned to spot ice on the surface of East Ardsley Reservoir breaking like glass during a recent visit.
Ice stacking occurs when thin sheets of ice are blown across the water and break into shards on the shore.
The ice makes a hypnotic sound similar to glass shattering.
"I was just on a walk around the reservoir when I heard this bizarre noise," said 44-year-old sales manager John.
"I couldn't work out what it was at first, it sounded like glass shattering.
"It was totally surreal. I could see it was collecting at the side of the shoreline and I've never seen anything like it.
"It was such a great sound."
As warmer air blew across the brittle ice in the reservoir the covering began to move in large sheets.
The video then shows the ice forming into 'shard-like' sheets before melting.