VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: New name for Five Towns Park development as more images of scheme emerge

The developers behind the Five Towns Park scheme have revealed that they have given it a new name.

After months of silence about the project, Lateral Property Group has today unveiled a 'new identity' for the development and revealed that it is due to open in 2021.

The scheme, which is set to include a retail park, country park and a new 10,000 capacity community Castleford Tigers stadium on land next to junction 32 of the M62 in Glass Houghton, will now be called 'Axiom'.

Lateral, as well as fellow developer Highgrove Group Plc, revealed the re-brand with a new project website and marketing video, featuring fresh images of the scheme and confirming that M&S, Primark, Next and Boots had already signed up.

Philip Lunn, a managing director at Lateral, said: "The retail world is moving at an incredibly fast pace and it is essential that we design and deliver a development which will be relevant to future generations.

"We felt Axiom was a better reflection of the scheme’s ambitions and that it would work well with Xscape to create an instantly recognisable brand which would appeal to families across the region.”

The development, which is expected to create 2,000 permanent jobs, received planning permission from Wakefield Council in February 2015.

It is the first time Lateral have spoken about the scheme since May last year, when the company's board release a statement on the Tigers' website stating that "significant progress" had been made towards construction work starting on site.

The new website states that the development will be the "largest out of town retail, leisure and sports development in England for 20 years".

The development, which will include 75 retail, restaurant and leisure units, will begin this year and is due to open in 2021.

Lateral said the scheme would deliver more than £39m of private sector investment and around 1,100 construction jobs.

Mr Lunn said Axiom "symbolised the development’s location at the axis of the motorway network and it’s design for the ‘Om’-ni channel retail age".