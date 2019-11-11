Video: Hundreds join memorial services in Wakefield for Remembrance Day 2019

Thousands of people attended Remembrance Services across Wakefield.

More than 300 people gathered at the city's War Memorial, outside County Hall, to observe a national two-minute silence led by Mayor Charlie Keith.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tradition, which pays tribute to the hundreds of thousands of British soldiers who died since the First World War.

Pupils from Pinders Primary, Wakefield, also attended the service at the War Memorial this morning.

In Ossett, members of the Horbury, Sitlington and Ossett Royal British Legion led the silence, which was also marked with a rendition of the Last Post.

Many workplaces, businesses and public spaces also marked the silence at 11am this morning.