A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an attack at a pub in Wakefield city centre.

Police said the assault took place at Moodies pub on Westgate at around 10.45pm last night.

The scene at Moodies.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the incident a 52-year-old man was left in a critical but stable condition in hospital."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1974 of February 20.