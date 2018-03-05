VIDEO: Jilly Riley's The Voice journey comes to an end

Singer Jilly Riley has been knocked out of talent competition The Voice.

The 35-year-old from South Elmsall lost out to Middlesex carpenter Jake Benson during the battle rounds of the show on Saturday.

They had both previously impressed coach Jennifer Hudson enough to spin her chair and choose them to be on her team.

But they were pitted head-to-head this week, taking to the stage to sing Every breath You Take, to fight for a place in the next stage of the competition.

After their performance, Jennifer Hudson said: "You both did exceptionally well. You held your own. You made team J Hud incredibly proud and you took your notes extremely well and I feel as though both of you should go through."

"It's so hard because you both delivered," she added, before opting for Jake.

The other judges - Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.I.Am - then had chance to steal Jilly for their team.

But with none of them coming forward, it was the end of the road.

Jilly, who was supported in the audience by her daughter, thanked her fans for their support in a Facebook post on Sunday,

She said: "Well it's the morning after and I feel great. So much love once again from family friends, the lovely locals and beyond!

"Those of you that know me realise how hard it was for me to take part in The Voice as it's completely outside my comfort zone."

Jilly, a song-writer and activist, used to work cleaning toilets in a factory and penned her first album on a roll of toilet paper.

Her music often features a variety of unusual instruments - her album Organic Soul, released in 2011, included a Bisto tub shaker, pots and pans, spoons and boxes.

Jilly has also been involved with We Are Wakefield, helping refugees at a camp in Calais by donating medical supplies and food.

And she has worked with youngsters at Stockingate Mill School in South Kirkby to produce a charity single, called Without Love. It raised money to fund the education of the Zapatista people in Chiapas, Mexico.