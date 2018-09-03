VIDEO: Leeds United players pay surprise visit to brave little Freddie

It’s not every day you would answer a knock at the front door to these two familiar faces.

Five-year-old Freddie McDonald and his brother Louie, were left speechless when they opened the door at their Ossett home to find United’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Pablo Hernandez on the doorstep.

Freddie McDonald.

The players made a special visit to present the brothers with a new kit each and even had a kick-about in the garden.

Freddie was just 24-weeks old when he was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome, a serious and rare illness that affects just one in 100,000 people.

After spending most of his life in hospital, he has had many operations, including a liver transplant and two open heart surgeries, all before his fourth birthday.

Since then his parents, Emma and Phil McDonald, say he has gone from strength to strength and even though his condition is incurable, ever determined, Freddie lives life to the fullest.

Emma, commenting on the video posted by Leeds United on their Facebook page, said “These are my two boys. It was an incredible morning for them to have Bailey and Pablo come to the door and play football in the garden with them.

“Both players were amazing, kind and made a fuss of the kids.

“We cannot thanks Leeds United and CHSF (Children’s Heart Surgery Fund) enough for making this happen.”

The family have been raising money for the children’s wards at Leeds General Infirmary and on September 22, they will host their final fundraising event - called Louie and Freddie’s Celebration Ball - which will take them over the £100,000 mark.